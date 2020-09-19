Van Morrison Accuses Scientists of Lying About Covid-19 in Anti-Lockdown Song

WENN

The ‘Brown Eyed Girl’ singer claims scientists make up ‘crooked facts’ about coronavirus and calls the government ‘overreaching’ for issuing lockdown order.

–

Van Morrison has accused scientists of “making up crooked facts” in three new songs that protest against the coronavirus lockdown.

The 75-year-old singer will release the tunes at two-week intervals, with “Born to Be Free” the first to drop on 25 September (20).

Other controversial lyrics include Morrison arguing that the government are “taking our freedom” as he sings, “The new normal, is not normal. We were born to be free.”

“No more lockdown / No more government overreach,” he sings in the chorus. “No more fascist bullies / Disturbing our peace / No more taking of our freedom / And our God given rights / Pretending it’s for our safety / When it’s really to enslave.”

Explaining the reasons for the songs, Morrison said in a statement, “I’m not telling people what to do or think, the government is doing a great job of that already.”

“It’s about freedom of choice, I believe people should have the right to think for themselves.”

It’s not the first time Morrison has caused controversy with his theories about the Covid-19 pandemic. The “Brown Eyed Girl” star previously hit headlines when he slammed the “pseudoscience” surrounding the virus as he urged his fans to join him in a campaign to “save live music.”

He has since received backlash for his protest against the COVID-19 lockdowns in U.K. City councilor Emmet McDonough-Brown said that his lyrics were “undermining the guidance in place to protect lives and are ignorant of established science as we grapple with Covid-19.”