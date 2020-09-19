Home Technology US delays TikTok ban by a week, as company says Oracle and...

US delays TikTok ban by a week, as company says Oracle and Walmart may take 20% stake in TikTok Global's pre-IPO round, host US user data and computer systems (Jonathan Shieber/)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
2


Jonathan Shieber / :

US delays TikTok ban by a week, as company says Oracle and Walmart may take 20% stake in TikTok Global’s pre-IPO round, host US user data and computer systems  —  Well… that was pointless.  —  After debasing the idea of free commerce in the U.S in the name of a misplaced security concern …

RELATED ARTICLES

©