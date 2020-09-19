Unstoppable Domain’s co-founder had this to say about Facebook and the future of free speech By Cointelegraph

Unstoppable Domain’s co-founder had this to say about Facebook and the future of free speech



Unstoppable Domains co-founder Bradley Kam believes that neither the anti-encryption bills nor the technology giants present a real threat to the future of the Internet. In his opinion, both, the governments and the giant platforms are helping to usher the era of the decentralized web, he told Cointelegraph:

Technology platforms like Facebook (NASDAQ:) and Twitter have been criticized simultaneously for censorship and not enough censorship. Kam said that the decentralized web will be able to solve both issues. In his opinion, in the future, there will be dozens of DApps like Facebook, which will compete with each other. One of the differentiation points between them will be the different ways they will be handling freedom of speech:

