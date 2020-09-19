Unstoppable Domain’s co-founder had this to say about Facebook and the future of free speech By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Unstoppable Domain’s co-founder had this to say about Facebook and the future of free speech

Unstoppable Domains co-founder Bradley Kam believes that neither the anti-encryption bills nor the technology giants present a real threat to the future of the Internet. In his opinion, both, the governments and the giant platforms are helping to usher the era of the decentralized web, he told Cointelegraph:

Technology platforms like Facebook (NASDAQ:) and Twitter have been criticized simultaneously for censorship and not enough censorship. Kam said that the decentralized web will be able to solve both issues. In his opinion, in the future, there will be dozens of DApps like Facebook, which will compete with each other. One of the differentiation points between them will be the different ways they will be handling freedom of speech:

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR