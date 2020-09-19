U.S. Senate should not vote on Supreme Court nominee before election, says Republican Senator Collins By

© . Senate panel holds hearing on COVID-19 vaccines, in Washington
WASHINGTON () – Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins said on Saturday the U.S. Senate should not fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court until after the Nov. 3 presidential election, and the winner of that race should pick the nominee.
Collins, who is in a tough re-election battle in Maine, said in a statement that “in fairness to the American people, who will either be re-electing the president or selecting a new one, the decision on a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court should be made by the president who is elected on November 3.”
