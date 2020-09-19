Two female Appeals Court judges on Trump’s list for Supreme Court nominees

© .
WASHINGTON () – Two female U.S. Appeals Court judges are on President Donald Trump’s short list of candidates to fill the Supreme Court vacancy following the death on Friday of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a source said on Saturday.
The source told that Barbara Lagoa, a Cuban American, and Amy Coney Barrett were among the top contenders, adding that Trump was expected to announce a nominee in a matter of days.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.