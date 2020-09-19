TV Schedule: What to Watch the Week of September 20, 2020

RELATED STORIES

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 31 premieres (including the return of The Masked Singer, Kim Cattrall’s Filthy Rich soap, and the mired-in-controversy Ellen DeGeneres Show), eight season finales (including America’s Got Talent and Canadian import Coroner) and myriad specials (including the first-ever virtual Emmy Awards).

SUNDAY, SEPT. 20

6 pm E! Live From the Red Carpet special (E!)

7:30 pm 60 Minutes Season 53 premiere (CBS)

8 pm Emmy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel (ABC)

8 pm Last Tango in Halifax Season 4 premiere (PBS)

9 pm Love Fraud docuseries finale (Showtime)

MONDAY, SEPT. 21

Syndicated: The Doctors Season 13 premiere

Syndicated: The Ellen DeGeneres Show Season 18 premiere

Syndicated: The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 2 premiere

Syndicated: The Real Season 7 premiere

Syndicated: The Talk Season 11 premiere

Syndicated: The Wendy Williams Show Season 12 premiere

8 pm L.A.’s Finest Season 1 broadcast premiere (Fox)

9 pm Canada’s Drag Race Season 1 finale (Logo)

9 pm Filthy Rich series premiere (Fox)

10 pm Manhunt: Deadly Games broadcast premiere (CBS)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 22

3 am The Playbook: A Coach’s Rules for Life docuseries premiere (Netflix)

8 pm America’s Got Talent Season 15 finale, Night 1 of 2 (NBC)

8 pm Cosmos: Possible Worlds broadcast premiere (Fox)

8 pm Dead Pixels Season 1 finale (The CW)

10 pm Time100 special (ABC)

10:30 pm Kal Penn Approves This Message series premiere (Freeform)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23

3 am Console Wars documentary premiere (CBS All Access)

3 am Enola Holmes film premiere (Netflix)

8 pm The Masked Singer Season 4 premiere (Fox)

9 pm Agents of Chaos documentary, Part 1 of 2 (HBO)

9 pm America’s Got Talent Season 15 finale, Night 2 of 2 (NBC)

9 pm Coroner Season 1 finale (The CW)

9 pm I Can See Your Voice series premiere (Fox)

9 pm The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Secrets Revealed special (Bravo)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 24

3 am The Chef Show Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Haute Dog series premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

3 am The Murders at the White House Farm Stateside premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

8 pm Celebrity Family Feud returns (ABC; new night)

9 pm Agents of Chaos documentary, Part 2 of 2 (HBO)

9 pm Press Your Luck returns (ABC; new night)

9 pm The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion special, Part 3 of 3 (Bravo)

10 pm Lost Resort Season 1 finale (TBS)

10 pm Match Game returns (ABC; new night)

10 pm Star Trek: Discovery Season 1 broadcast premiere (CBS)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 25

3 am The Amber Ruffin Show talk show premiere (Peacock)

3 am Country-ish series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom docuseries premiere (Disney+)

3 am Secret Society of Second-Born Royals film premiere (Disney+)

3 am Sneakerheads series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Tehran Stateside premiere (Apple TV+; first three episodes)

3 am Utopia series premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

8 pm The Greatest #AtHome Videos returns (CBS)

8 pm RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue Season 1 finale (VH1)

8 pm A Wilderness of Error docuseries premiere (FX; three episodes)

10 pm Dateline NBC Season 29 premiere (NBC)

Want scoop on any of the above shows?