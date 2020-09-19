TSR Take A Moment: Laverne Cox, Mariah Carey, & More Remember Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed away at 87, the court announced Friday. In response, many were heartbroken and took to social media and remembered the social justice champion.

Laverne Cox wrote, “Thank you #RGB. Your work and life made so much possible for all of us. #ripRGB.” Mariah Carey also expressed her condolences. She wrote, “Thank you for a lifetime of service. We will never let it be undone. RIP RGB.”

Joy Behar also took to Twitter and said, “RIP Ruth. You were brilliant. You did your job. We are all sad right now.”

As we previously reported, Ginsburg was appointed to the court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton. She remained popular, especially among youth and was sought after for many speaking engagements across the country. She was also popular on social media for her famed exercise routine and her fiery dissents.

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam,” she said in a statement in July 2020. “I remain fully able to do that.”

Donald Trump stated,

“Wow. I didn’t know that. I just — you’re telling me now for the first time,” he told reporters. “She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman. Whether you agree or not, she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life. I’m actually sad to hear that. I am sad to hear that.”

Our condolences to her family.

