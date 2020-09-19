Trump says he is approving TikTok Oracle deal By

© . President Trump departs the White House on campaign travel to Fayetteville, North Carolina
2/2
WASHINGTON () – U.S. President Donald Trump said he will approve a deal that will allow TikTok to continue to operate in the United States after threatening to ban the Chinese-owned app in August.
He told reporters at the White House he was giving the deal with Oracle (NYSE:) “my blessing” and that it had addressed U.S. national security concerns. About 100 million Americans use TikTok and U.S. officials have expressed concern about user data and the potential for China to access that data.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.