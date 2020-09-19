Tom Trbojevic suffers shoulder injury in NRL comeback match against Gold Coast

Manly’s superstar fullback Tom Trbojevic will have scans on a shoulder injury that’s been described as “devastating” by his brother Jake, in the aftermath of Gold Coast’s 42-24 win over the Sea Eagles.

Trbojevic, who was making his return after three months on the sideline with a hamstring injury, was hurt in trying to tackle opposite number AJ Brimson shortly after half time, playing on for a further 10 minutes before coming from the field.

The initial reports from Manly were that Trbojevic had suffered nothing more serious than a ‘stinger’ but coach Des Hasler confirmed at full-time the 23-year-old will be sent for scans immediately, with one possibility a damaged rotator cuff.

Speaking on Fox League, Tom’s brother Jake couldn’t hide his emotion.

“I just hope he’s alright, it’s devastating,” Jake said. “He’s had such a hard run over the last couple of years.

“So frustrating for him being his big brother and to see how hard it is on him.

“He would be disappointed with today. He works so hard and he just loves his football.

“Another injury, so devastating.”

The loss condemns Manly to their sixth loss in seven games at Brookvale, and Jake said part of the reason for that poor record was Tom’s long absence.

“We get a lot of confidence from having him on the field,” Jake explained.

“I think you’ve seen, back in round six when we beat Canberra, we were on top of the world after a hard-fought win.

Tom Trbojevic clutches his shoulder during his NRL return. (Fox League)

“We lost Tom for 12 weeks and our season went backwards. He gives us a lot of confidence.

“Having him back out today, everyone was excited.”

The injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for Trbojevic, who will be desperate to show New South Wales coach Brad Fittler that he’s fully fit and in form ahead of the State of Origin series in November.

With Manly’s languishing in 12th spot on the ladder, Trbojevic faces an anxious wait to see if he can line up against the Warriors next Sunday, in the Sea Eagles’ final match of the season, although Hasler said he wouldn’t be risked unless he’s fully fit.

The injury overshadowed the Titans’ fourth straight victory, their longest winning run in six years.

The shortened season is ending at just the wrong time for the Titans, who are now up to 9th on the ladder, easily their best performance since they last made the finals in 2016.