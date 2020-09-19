The tragedy of monopolized fiat money By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Debt without consent: The tragedy of monopolized fiat money

As an anarcho-capitalist, I hold that property rights are sacred and that violence is acceptable only when our natural rights, as embedded and enshrined in the Constitution and Bill of Rights, are under a direct and imminent threat, and only in self-defense. I might be the first anarchist, anarcho-capitalist, or minarchist you’ve ever met. Those labels may sound scary to some — that’s fine.

Democrats and Republicans call each other scary names all the time, too. But all my labels mean is that I believe in a monetary system that presumes freedom more consistently than that which is advocated by a typical Libertarian. I identify as such due to a moral judgment I made, one that I arrived at after observing the results of our country’s fiat paper money, odious debt and central banking system. After analyzing these with reference to foundational concepts and principles of economics, I think others will see the generally accepted alternative of Democrat socialism vs. Republican capitalism as I do.

Jeffrey Wernick is the chief operating officer of social media platform Parler and a strategic investor. He was an early investor in both Uber (NYSE:) and Airbnb.

