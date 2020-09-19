The ‘Most passing TDs in a single season’ quiz

Aside from coming up with a cool nickname for himself , there is really nothing that Russell Wilson can’t do. Despite all of his NFL success, Wilson still doesn’t always get the props that other QBs do. But the greatest coach in league history, Bill Belichick, is a big fan. “Honestly I think he’s in a way underrated by the media or the fans, I don’t know. But I don’t really see anybody better than this player.” There you have it: Belichick is now officially part of the ‘Let Russ cook’ movement.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. When it is all said and done, Wilson will likely own every passing record in Seattle history. He already owns quite a few, including most passing TDs in one season. So with that in mind, how many of the record holders for passing touchdowns in a season for every NFL franchise can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!