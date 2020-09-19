Alex Kantrowitz / Big Technology:
The FTC and DOJ antitrust divisions are underfunded, as current and ex-staffers say tech giants use close personal ties and deep pockets to stymie regulation — U.S. regulators don’t have enough money to properly check the tech giants, according to firsthand accounts
The FTC and DOJ antitrust divisions are underfunded, as current and ex-staffers say tech giants use close personal ties and deep pockets to stymie regulation (Alex Kantrowitz/Big Technology)
Alex Kantrowitz / Big Technology: