Ten skills you can develop for a quick raise without breaking the bank

8. The Complete Finance and Economics Bundle 2020

No matter what job you’re in, you should know some financial and economic basics. It’s good for your personal growth. It might even help give you a new lens to ask for that raise—and learn how to manage that extra cash coming in. This course bundle has nine courses to make sure you know the essentials by the end.

Buy Now: The Complete Finance and Economics Bundle 2020 will cost you $17.98 with coupon code VIPSALE60.

9. The Premium 2020 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle

Become a master at project management, and get that raise! Managing projects can be tricky if you don’t have the proper software or certifications to navigate them. This course bundle gets into Scrum, which is a framework meant to help you be as effective as possible at completing projects. It sounds pretty confusing, but that won’t be the case for you after you get through these 11 courses.

Buy Now: Pay only $33.24 using coupon code VIPSALE60 to take home The Premium 2020 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle.

10. The Adobe Lightroom & Photoshop for Beginner-Designers Bundle

Photo-editing can take you far depending on your field. Many jobs involve retouching, resizing, or sharing photos. However, these images gotta be in top shape before you share them on a website or social media platform. With these skills, you can even go into creating illustrations or photography yourself. If you don’t know anything about these programs, this bundle is for you.

Buy Now: Use coupon code VIPSALE60 to buy The Adobe Lightroom & Photoshop for Beginner-Designers Bundle for $28.87.

