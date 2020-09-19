Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [September 14-20]

Every week, goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.

We’ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Finally, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing movies to hit digital platforms much sooner than planned, we’ll make note of any major films that fall into this category when applicable.

Amazon Prime Video

Golden Girls (full series)

The Golden Girls Were Shady As Hell // Streaming now on @PrimeVideoCA pic.twitter.com/TvDbWELuKP — BuzzFeed Canada (@BuzzFeedCanada) September 14, 2020

To celebrate The Golden Girls‘ 35th anniversary, Amazon Prime Video Canada is now streaming all seven seasons of the acclaimed sitcom.

The series follows elderly friends who live together in Miami, Florida.

The Golden Girls was created by Susan Harris (Soap) and stars Bea Arthur (Maude), Betty White (The Mary Tyler Moore Show), Rue McClanahan (Maude) and Estelle Getty (Nurses).

Original TV broadcast run: September 1985 to May 1992

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: September 14th, 2020

Genre: Sitcom

Runtime: 180 episodes (around 22 to 24 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream all episodes of The Golden Girls here.

Apple TV+

Long Way Up [Apple Original]

Ewan McGregor (Fargo) and his friend Charley Boorman (Long Way Down) reunite for another road trip. This time, they travel across South and Central America on prototype electric Harley Davidsons.

Apple TV+ Canada release date: September 18th, 2020 (first three episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Reality

Runtime: N/A

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Long Way Up here.

Crave

And the Birds Rained Down

A group of seniors reside in the wilderness until their lives are upended by a forest fire and death of their leader.

Adapted by Clair, New Brunswick’s Jocelyne Saucier’s book of the same name, And the Birds Rained Down was directed by Montreal’s Louise Archambault (Gabrielle) and stars Jonquière, Quebec’s Rémy Girard (Incendies), Montreal’s Gilbert Sicotte (The Salesman) and Montreal’s Andrée Lachapelle (Don’t Let the Angels Fall).

It’s worth noting that the film was shot around Quebec.

Original theatrical release: September 2019

Crave release date: September 14th, 2020

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 7 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent (based on 17 reviews)

Stream And the Birds Rained Down here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 5)

In the fifth season of Arrowverse’s wackiest superhero show, the time-travelling Legends must save the universe from The Fates and the villainous historical figures they’re resurrecting.

Based on characters from DC comic books, Legends of Tomorrow was created by Arrow’s Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Andrew Kreisberg with Phil Klemmer (The Tomorrow People) and features an ensemble cast that includes Caity Lotz (Mad Men), Brandon Routh (Superman Returns), Dominic Purcell (Prison Break), Nick Zano (2 Broke Girls), Tala Ashe (Smash) and Matt Ryan (Constantine).

It’s worth noting the series is filmed in Vancouver alongside fellow Arrowverse shows Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and Batwoman.

It’s important to keep in mind that “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” the big Arrowverse crossover event which heavily ties into Arrow Season 8, was spread across several DC shows. Therefore, you won’t be able to watch all of ‘Crisis’ through Crave.

For context:

Original TV broadcast run: January to June 2020

Crave release date: September 18th, 2020

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: 15 episodes (about 43 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99 percent (based on 13 reviews)

Stream DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 5) here.

Sailor Moon (full series)

Fighting evil by moonlight.#SailorMoon is now streaming on Crave. pic.twitter.com/CgKl1OnXN4 — Crave (@CraveCanada) September 18, 2020

Crave isn’t really known for anime, but — seemingly out of nowhere — it’s now streaming all of the (uncut) episodes of one of the most iconic Japanese animation series — Sailor Moon.

The show follows a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into a powerful hero named Sailor Moon and teams up with other Sailor Guardians to protect the universe from evil.

Note that Crave only supports Viz Media’s English dub, which includes the voices of Stephanie Sheh (Your Name), Michelle Ruff (Sword Art Online) and Robbie Daymond (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure).

Original TV broadcast run: March 1992 to February 1997

Crave release date: September 18th, 2020

Genre: Anime

Runtime: 200 episodes (about 24 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Sailor Moon here.

Spies in Disguise

A super spy gets accidentally turned into a pigeon by a scientist, forcing them to work together to stop a cyberterrorist and return the agent to his human form.

Spies in Disguise was directed by Troy Quane (Osmosis Jones) and Nick Bruno (Ice Age franchise) and features the voices of Will Smith (Ali) and Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home).

Original theatrical release date: December 25th, 2019

Crave release date: September 18th, 2020

Genre: Animation

Runtime: 1 hour, 42 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75 percent (based on 118 reviews)

Stream Spies in Disguise here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

The Third Day

A man and woman make separate journeys to a mysterious island off of Britain’s coast.

The Third Day was created by Dennis Kelly (Matilda the Musical) and Felix Barrett (artistic director of the Punchdrunk theatre company) and stars Jude Law (The New Pope), Naomie Harris (Moonlight) and Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts franchise).

Crave/HBO Canada release date: September 14th, 2020 (first episode, new episodes every Monday at 9pm ET)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Six episodes (about one hour each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 74 percent (based on 34 reviews)

Stream The Third Day here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

We Are Who We Are

Two American teenagers try to discover themselves while living on a military base in a seaside town in Italy.

We Are Who We Are was co-created, written and directed by Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name) and stars Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam!), Jordan Kristine Seamón (debut role), Chloë Sevigny (American Horror Story) and Alice Braga (Queen of the South).

Crave/HBO Canada release date: September 14th, 2020 (first episode, new episodes every Monday at 10pm ET)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (about one hour each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85 percent (based on 26 reviews)

Stream We Are Who We Are here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

Disney+

Becoming [Disney+ Original]

From executive producer and NBA superstar LeBron James comes this docuseries about the origin stories of entertainers and athletes, as told by them.

Some of the featured stars include Julianne Hough (Dancing With the Stars), Caleb McLoughlin (Stranger Things), Adam DeVine (Workaholics) and Ashley Tisdale (High School Music).

Disney+ Canada release date: September 18th, 2020 (all episodes)

Genre: Docuseries

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 25 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Becoming here.

While not a new Disney+ series this week, it’s also worth noting that Regina’s own Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) was cast this week as She-Hulk, the lead in Marvel’s TV series of the same name for Disney+, tentatively set to premiere in 2022.

Netflix

Close Enough [Netflix Original]

While many HBO Max series go to Crave in Canada through Warner Media’s exclusive deal with Bell, the U.S.-only streaming service’s Close Enough is now on Netflix Canada.

The series is centred around a millennial couple who live with their five-year-old daughter and their divorced friends in Los Angeles.

Close Enough was created by J. G. Quintel (The Regular Show) and features the voices of Quintel, Gabrielle Walsh (Shameless), Jessica DiCicco (Adventure Time) and Jason Mantzoukas (Big Mouth).

HBO Max premiere date: July 9th, 2020 (U.S. only)

Netflix Canada release date: September 14th, 2020

Genre: Docuseries

Runtime: Eight episodes (22 to 24 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 13 reviews)

Stream Close Enough here.

Criminal: UK (Season 2) [Netflix Original]

The second season of Netflix’s international anthology crime series features a new set of investigators and criminals, this time starring Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory) and Sophie Okonedo (Hotel Rwanda).

Criminal: UK was created by George Kay (Killing Eve) and Jim Field Smith (Butter).

Netflix Canada release date: September 16th, 2020

Genre: Police procedural

Runtime: Four episodes (42 to 48 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Criminal: UK (Season 2) here.

The Devil All The Time [Netflix Original]

A group of disturbed people deal with the damage war has brought upon them in a town filled with corruption and brutality.

Based on Donald Ray Pollock’s 2011 book of the same name, The Devil All The Time was co-written and directed by Antonio Campos (Christine) and features an ensemble cast that includes Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse), Sebastian Stan (Captain America: Civil War), Bill Skarsgård (It) and Mia Wasikowska (Alice in Wonderland).

Netflix Canada release date: September 16th, 2020

Genre: Psychological thriller

Runtime: 2 hours, 18 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 66 percent (based on 114 reviews)

Stream The Devil All The Time here.

Dragon’s Dogma [Netflix Original]

A resurrected warrior sets out to kill the Dragon that took his heart, but his humanity starts to further slip away throughout his journey.

Dragon’s Dogma is based on Capcom’s 2012 action role-playing game of the same name and features both English and Japanese voiceover.

Netflix Canada release date: September 17th, 2020

Genre: Anime

Runtime: Seven episodes (19 to 32 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Dragon’s Dogma here.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

This animated series is set during the events of Jurassic World and follows six teenagers who are stranded on Isla Nuba with multiple dinosaurs.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous was created by Zack Stentz (X-Men: First Class) and features the voices of Paul-Mikél Williams (Sydney to the Max), Jenna Ortega (You), Ryan Potter (Big Hero 6) and Jameela Jamil (The Good Place).

Netflix Canada release date: September 18th, 2020

Genre: Animation

Runtime: Eight episodes (24 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous here.

Ratched [Netflix Original]

Ratched chronicles the dark origins of the nurse character of the same name from Ken Kesey’s 1962 novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

The series was created by Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) and Evan Romansky (first project) and stars Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story), Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story) and Judy Davis (Husbands and Wives).

Netflix Canada release date: September 18th, 2020

Genre: Psychological thriller

Runtime: Eight episodes (46 to 59 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 61 percent (based on 56 reviews)

Stream Ratched here.

