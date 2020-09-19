Stocks Fall For Third Straight Week As Fed Outlook Rattles Wall St. By .com

By Jesse Cohen
.com – Stocks on Wall Street fell in another volatile session on Friday as the ongoing sell-off in the major technology shares dragged the major averages to their third weekly loss in a row.
The declined 244 points, or 0.9%, to 27,657.
The dropped 1.1% to end at 3,319, while the also fell 1.1%, closing at 10,793.
The major averages slumped for a third straight week after the Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates low for a long time but gave no new hints about any further stimulus measures.
The S,amp;P 500 lost 0.7%, the Nasdaq dropped 0.6%, while the Dow posted a small drop of about 0.1%.
Shares of the major tech companies, such as Apple (NASDAQ:), Amazon (NASDAQ:), Microsoft (NASDAQ:), Google (NASDAQ:), Facebook (NASDAQ:), and Netflix (NASDAQ:), continued to struggle, with each dropping around 5% this week.
For the month, all six stocks are down at least 10%, with Apple faring the worst – off 17.2%.
