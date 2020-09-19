Stevie Nicks Inducts Late Ruth Bader Ginsburg Into ‘Rock and Roll Hall of Fame of Life’

WENN

The Fleetwood Mac frontwoman pays respect to the iconic U.S. Supreme Court Justice in an emotional tribute as she regrets ‘not making the effort to go and try to meet her.’

–

Stevie Nicks has lamented that she never got to “stand in (the) grace” of iconic U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg following her death on Friday (18Sep20).

The 87 year old judge, a champion of gender equality and women’s rights, who lost her battle with pancreatic cancer at her home in Washington, D.C., and the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman posted a heartfelt diary entry on her social media pages sharing her “great regret” that the pair never met.

“She was my hero. She fought for me, and all women,” the “Stand Back” hitmaker penned. “I feel today very much like I felt on the night my own mother died. I feel like someone punched me in the stomach.”

She continued, “I so believed that she would live for a few more years… As with all legends, you think they will live forever, so you will get there in time.”

“It is my great regret that I did not make the effort to go and try to meet her,” Nicks confessed. “I did not get to meet her. I did not get to stand in her grace.”

Honouring Ginsburg as a “political rock star,” the “Gypsy” star wrote, “As a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, the first female to be inducted twice… I Stevie Nicks induct Ruth Bader Ginsburg into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame of Life.”

<br />

The hitmaker was one of the numerous musicians who paid tribute on social media, with singer Mariah Carey writing on Instagram, “Thank you for a lifetime of service. Thank you for changing history. We will never let it be undone. RIP RBG.”

Cher called her “1 OF GREATEST WOMEN IN (American) HISTORY” while Jennifer Lopez said she was a “strong women for people like me to look up to.” Katy Perry also expressed her sadness via Twitter, writing, “#RIPRBG,” with a broken heart emoji.

Chris Evans, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mark Hammill, Robert Downey Jr., Jameela Jamil, Octavia Spencer, Cara Delevingne, Darren Criss, Sarah Silverman, Uzo Aduba, and Hailee Steinfeld are among the numerous stars who have also paid tribute to Ginsburg.