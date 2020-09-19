Steele Sidebottom ruled out of 2020 season after opting against last-minute dash to Queensland

Collingwood will be without vice-captain Steele Sidebottom for the entirety of its 2020 finals campaign, after the veteran elected to stay in Melbourne with his family.

Sidebottom left Collingwood’s Queensland hub for the birth of his daughter, and had been exploring the possibility of returning to play a part in the club’s finals.

However, the 29-year-old has determined that it will not be possible to make a safe return in time.

“Steele and Alisha have made a call that is completely understandable and one we wholly support,” Collingwood GM of Football, Geoff Walsh said in a club statement.

“Their comfort and security as a family was always the most important consideration.”

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire admitted that the club had left “no stone unturned” in its attempts to get Sidebottom to re-join the team in Queensland.

Collingwood will have to attempt to win a premiership without vice-captain Steele Sidebottom this year (Getty)

“Mark Anderson, the CEO of Collingwood, and I are on a first-name basis with every pilot and everyone who owns a plane in Australia,” he told Fox Footy.

“This morning we thought it was all go, but in the end the quarantine has really tightened up here in Queensland and it has made it almost impossible to do so.

“In the end for Steele, Alicia and Matilda, they stay home and they look after their family and everyone at Collingwood is saying, ‘Good on you, buddy’ and we’ll do our best to see if we can bring home something for you.

“We kicked every stone, picked it up and threw it over the fence. I was ready to fuel the plane myself, I would have delivered the drinks down the aisle.”

Sidebottom appeared in games this season, averaging 23 disposals per game.