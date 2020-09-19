Stamping out corruption with blockchain tech By Cointelegraph

Bribery gets blocked: Stamping out corruption with blockchain tech



Some of the main functions of government institutions include redistribution of resources and maintaining official records. These are precisely the domains where blockchain technology — with its focus on facilitating secure, traceable transactions and maintaining immutable records to build trust — is well-positioned to make a strong impact.

A recent report by Denmark’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is the latest to highlight blockchain technology’s potential to serve as a powerful tool in the fight against government corruption. This proposition, however, is only the latest in a long string of policy proposals and analytical reports that document the immense promise that distributed ledger technology holds for government-transparency advocates — as well as the many limitations that its implementation will inevitably face.

