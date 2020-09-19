Sonny Bill Williams $1 million per game

Sonny Bill Williams will pocket $5 million if Toronto Wolfpack return to the Super League – equating to $1 million per game.

Williams signed a $10 million, two-year contract with Toronto but the Canadian side withdrew from the UK-based rugby league competition amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has received little of that money and is not expected to return to the club. The megastar is currently playing with Sydney Roosters in the NRL.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported: “He could yet recoup his 2020 contract entitlements in full after the club’s prospective new owners came to an agreement with the union that represents rugby league players and staff in the UK, GMB. All players will receive their entitlements for this year if the Wolfpack are accepted back into the Super League in 2021.”

Sonny Bill Williams at a Roosters training session. (Getty)

Williams is owed $5 million by the club for 2020. Having played just five games for the Wolfpack earlier this season, he will have earned $1 million per game if he is paid out in full by the club for this season.

Williams, 35, joined the Roosters on a pro-rata contract valued at $400,000 per year, meaning he will pocket about $150,000. It is small change for the megastar, who wanted to win another premiership with his old club after being part of the 2013 title win.