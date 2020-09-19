Simon Goodwin adamant that 2020 not a wasted year as Melbourne puts finals fate in Fremantle’s hands

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin has declared that 2020 is not a wasted season for the club, despite the possibility of finishing without a finals spot.

The Demons did all they could to give themselves a chance of a finals appearance, dispatching Essendon 10. 8. (68) to 7. 7. (49) winners at Metricon Stadium, but needs Fremantle to defeat the Western Bulldogs on Sunday to finish in the top eight.

Goodwin’s side has blown hot and cold all year, beating heavily-favoured sides while sometimes failing to defeat cellar-dwellers, however the coach saw the positives.

“We sat here 12 months ago in 17th position,” he told reporters after the win.

Christian Petracca was excellent for Melbourne as they stayed in contention for a top eight spot (Getty)

“We’ve progressed as a footy club, we aspire to play finals, we’re a chance to do that (and) if it doesn’t happen we need to get better.

“We said at the start of the year that we aspire to play finals, like every other club, whether we get that chance we’ll have to wait and see, but there’s never a lost year.

“We have moved forward as a footy club. We have moved forward as a team, you’re seeing some huge growth in a number of individuals.

“We’ve changed a lot of how we play and there are some really pleasing signs starting to come through. To stand up the last two weeks has been really pleasing for us.”

Outgoing Essendon coach John Worsfold was given a guard of honour from both sets of players after the game (Getty)

Jayden Hunt and Bayley Fritsch wreaked havoc up forward with seven goals between them, while Christian Petracca continued his brilliant season with another 23 touches.

While Melbourne will require help from Fremantle to sneak into the top eight, Goodwin was adamant that they would not be making up the numbers.

“We’ll be there to win games of footy come the finals,” he said.

“That’s what you prepare your team for, to play a certain way so they can compete in finals footy and that’s what we’re going to continue to do as a footy team, to prepare our players and prepare a game that we think can stand up.”