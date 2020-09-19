Selena Gomez Reveals Private Message to Mark Zuckerberg After Failing to Get Response

WENN

The ‘Lose You to love Me’ singer goes public with her private message to Facebook, urging the bosses at the social media to shut down users and groups that spread ‘hate, misinformation, racism, and bigotry.’

–

Selena Gomez went public on Friday (18Sep20) night with a private message she sent to Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg about “hate, misinformation, racism, and bigotry” on Facebook and Instagram.

The “Wolves” hitmaker initially sent the message privately to the Facebook founder and CEO and Sandberg, chief operating officer, but, after failing to receive a response, went public on her Instagram Stories with her complaint.

Pleading with the duo to start a dialogue on the issues of misinformation and hate speech, she penned, “Facebook and Instagram are being used to spread hate, misinformation, racism, and bigotry.”

“I am calling you both to HELP STOP THIS. Please shut down groups and users focused on spreading hate speech violence and misinformation. Our future depends on it.”

Selena went on to note that the upcoming U.S. election is just 46 days away, adding, “We cannot afford to have misinformation about voting. There has to be fact-checking and accountability. Hope to hear back from you ASAP.”

Selena’s post comes days after stars including Kim Kardashian and Jamie Foxx joined the #StopHateForProfit initiative on Facebook and shut down their social media pages for 24 hours.

It was arranged by officials at the Stop Hate for Profit coalition, who represent nine civil rights and advocacy organisations, following the deaths of two protestors who were attending a Black Lives Matter rally in Wisconsin last month (Aug20).

Local militia groups used Facebook to post calls for their followers to retaliate. Although Facebook removed the pages for certain groups, it did not delete content advertising their actions, which company leader Mark Zuckerberg called “an operational mistake” earlier this month.