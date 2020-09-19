Scott McLaughlin and Jamie Whincup clash at The Bend

Championship rivals Scott McLaughlin and Jamie Whincup have clashed on the opening lap of a dramatic Supercars race at The Bend in South Australia.

The pair were fighting for the lead when Whincup tried to pass McLaughlin on the inside of turn 17, locking the rear brakes of his Commodore and sending both cars off the track.

Whincup was able to rejoin in 10th, while McLaughlin was 19th by the time he was able to get back up to speed.

The incident resulted in a 15 second penalty for the Holden driver, who battled for grip late in the race and could only finish 19th.

The clash with Whincup wasn’t the only moment of drama for McLaughlin, who was handed a 15 second penalty of his own after tipping Lee Holdsworth into a spin on lap 22, while the pair battled over fourth place.

McLaughlin crossed the line in third place but fell to 15th once the penalty was applied.

Despite the penalty, McLaughlin actually increased his championship lead to 151 points over second placed Whincup.

The race was won by McLaughlin’s teammate Fabian Coulthard, who celebrated his 200th round start with his first victory of the season, while Jack Le Brocq was second and Bryce Fullwood third.

“I knew Jamie was going to have a crack on that opening lap and I tried to give him the room to do it, but he must have hit the inside and lost a wheel and hit me,” McLaughlin said.

Scott McLaughlin and Jamie Whincup collide during the opening race of the Supercars round at The Bend. (FOX Sports)

“I pretty much knew he would be probably be penalised after that, so it was about me trying to maximise what I had from there on. I felt like we were doing that.”

However, the Ford driver was less than impressed with the penalty he received for the clash with Holdsworth.

“For me, the move on Holdsworth was on and I had a crack,” he said.

“I wanted to try and get on the podium with my team mate – and congratulations to Fabian for the win – but for some reason the stewards didn’t agree with it.

“I fully understand being in control of your car and diving down the inside, but the whole time I was completely in control and there was no lockup. The guy on the outside has to give you some space, and I was stuck on the inside and couldn’t go any further left, so what could I do?”