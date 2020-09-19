Saqib Saleem takes a stand for Rhea Chakraborty

It has been over 3 months since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and the mysterious circumstances surrounding the late actor’s death are yet being investigated. During these months, social media has turned extremely toxic with people openly calling out others as culprits behind the actor’s passing away. Rhea Chakraborty, in particular, has faced most of the heat, and now, her friend, Saqib Saleem has spoken out for her.

During an interview with a leading daily, Saqib Saleem said that Rhea is a friend and he feels it’s his duty to stand by her and her family. Saqib said, “It is heart-breaking as Rhea is a friend of mine and as a friend, it is my responsibility to stand by her and her family at this time. Having said that, the case is in court and I hope and pray that the Indian judiciary gives a fair result of what happened. We all want to know what has happened.”

He also pointed out how he’s lost faith in news channels and is sad after looking at their constant vilification over one person.