SA records 83 more Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 15 940

South Africa has recorded 83 more Covid-19-related fatalities

since Saturday, bringing the latest death toll to 15 940.

New fatalities have been reported

in the following provinces – four in the Eastern Cape, four in the Western

Cape, five in Gauteng, 18 in Limpopo and 52 in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We extend our condolences

to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated

the deceased patients.

“Our recoveries now stand

at 589 434 which translates to a recovery rate of 89.4%,” Health Minister

Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday evening in his daily update.

A cumulative total of 659 656 confirmed

cases has been recorded, with 2 029 new cases identified.

Mkhize said the cumulative

total tests conducted to date was now 4 024 659, with 21 069 new tests

conducted since the last report.