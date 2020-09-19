SA records 83 more Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 15 940

A nurse performs a swab test for Covid-19.
South Africa has recorded 83 more Covid-19-related fatalities
since Saturday, bringing the latest death toll to 15 940.
New fatalities have been reported
in the following provinces – four in the Eastern Cape, four in the Western
Cape, five in Gauteng, 18 in Limpopo and 52 in KwaZulu-Natal.
“We extend our condolences
to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated
the deceased patients.
“Our recoveries now stand
at 589 434 which translates to a recovery rate of 89.4%,” Health Minister
Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday evening in his daily update.
A cumulative total of 659 656 confirmed
cases has been recorded, with 2 029 new cases identified.
Mkhize said the cumulative
total tests conducted to date was now 4 024 659, with 21 069 new tests
conducted since the last report.