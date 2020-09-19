Ruth Bader Ginsburg, US Supreme Court Justice and women’s rights champion, dies at 87

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at the age of 87, the nation”s high court has announced.

She died on Friday evening in Washington D.C. due to pancreatic cancer, the statement said.

Ginsburg’s health has over the past years been heavily scrutinised and her death comes just six weeks before the US presidential election.

It is likely to set off debate over whether US President Donald Trump should nominate her replacement.

“Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice,” the high court’s chief justice John G Roberts said in a statement.

Ginsburg, viewed as a champion of the court’s liberal wing, had become an icon in the US, a feminist figure. She had been affectionately nicknamed the “Notorious RBG” including in a biography about her.

Ginsburg was just the second woman to be nominated to the high court and served more than 27 years after being nominated by President Bill Clinton in 1993.

A private interment service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, the Court said.