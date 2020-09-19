Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh clicked together in the city

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are one of the most loved couples in B-town. The two are pretty active on social media and are constantly sharing what they’re up to with fans especially during quarantine. Another quality that fans love about the two is that they’ve always got each other’s back no matter what.

Today, the couple were snapped in the city as they stepped out together. Riteish sported a super cool graphic tee and a pair of joggers. His wife, Genelia Deshmukh, opted for an all block look comprising of a black t-shirt and black sweatpants.

Take a look at the pictures below.