Report: Allen Robinson, Bears resume contract talks

Robinson made headlines on Tuesday after he cleared his social media accounts of any references to the Bears. His agent later said it was because Robinson was upset over the lack of progress toward a new deal.

The 27-year-old is in the final year of his three-year, $42 million deal. With other star receivers including Cooper Kupp, Keenan Allen and DeAndre Hopkins all signing extensions before the season began, Robinson still is waiting on his.

As he met with reporters on Wednesday, Robinson revealed that he had a nice talk with Matt Nagy. The Bears head coach then said he wanted him on the team and that he wants to be in Chicago.

Robinson has been the Bears’ No. 1 receiver since joining the team in 2018. He had five receptions for 74 yards in the Bears’ Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Last season, Robinson reeled in 98 receptions for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns, his best campaign since joining Chicago.

As the Bears gear up for their Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants, Robinson admitted he’s ready to move forward and focus on the game.