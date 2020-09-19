Nene Leakes confirmed that she would not appear on the upcoming season it Real Housewives of Atlanta, earlier this week.

While many suspected it that didn’t stop her fellow cast mates and housewives from wishing her well.

Cynthia Bailey, a long time friend that had and on-again and off-again friendship wrote, “Nene Leakes. You were heavy on my spirit today. I just want you to know that I wish you a lifetime of love, peace, & happiness,” she said. “You are so deserving of it all. I am excited to see all the amazing things that God has put in place for you as your incredible journey continues,” the 53-year old added. “Continue to soar you beautiful Black queen. You are you and that is your power. Originally you and never to be duplicated. May Hod continue to bless you & your family. Always. Cynthia.”

Porsha Williams wrote, “On the real why your video made me tear up[?] Thank you for everything you have done and the ground you [laid] that I and many other[s] walk on.”

View this post on Instagram #CynthiaBailey, #PorshaWilliams, #MariahHuq, and more reach out to #NeneLeakes & wish her the best, after the reality star veteran confirmed she won’t be returning to #RHOA (SWIPE) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 18, 2020 at 1:39pm PDT

As previously reported, Garcelle Beauvais suggested that Nene heads to Beverly Hills.

Garcelle tweeted, “@NeNeLeakes comes help a sista out. #RHOBH” While NeNe has yet to publicly respond to Garcelle, it would be very entertaining to see how she would completely shake things up if she decided to hold a diamond instead of a peach in the future.

The actress just completed her first season with the Beverly Hills franchise.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Mariah Huq, & More Send Nene Leakes Well Wishes After She Confirms RHOA Departure appeared first on The Shade Room.