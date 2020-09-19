Pop Star Lizzo Loses 50 lbs By Going VEGAN!! (She’s Now ‘Skinny Thick’)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
11

Pop singer Lizzo is known for being a BBW – but she may not be for much longer. has confirmed that Lizzo has lost more than 50 lbs in just a few months – since adopting a vegan diet.

And she’s lost so much weight that some on social media are saying that the new Lizzo is now “skinny thick.” “The tern “skinny thick” refers to women who would be considered skinny, but for their curves.

While Twitter may be exaggerating a bit – Lizzo’s weight loss is definitely pretty striking.

