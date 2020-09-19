Pop Star Lizzo Loses 50 lbs By Going VEGAN!! (She’s Now ‘Skinny Thick’)

Pop singer Lizzo is known for being a BBW – but she may not be for much longer. has confirmed that Lizzo has lost more than 50 lbs in just a few months – since adopting a vegan diet.

And she’s lost so much weight that some on social media are saying that the new Lizzo is now “skinny thick.” “The tern “skinny thick” refers to women who would be considered skinny, but for their curves.

While Twitter may be exaggerating a bit – Lizzo’s weight loss is definitely pretty striking.

Here’s what she used to look like before:

And here’s what she looks like now:

Lizzo explained to her fans on TikTok what she eats in a day as a vegan, saying that she’s enjoying exploring flavors from plants and plant-based proteins.

Here’s how her diet was explained online: