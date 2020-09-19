CoronavirusNicola Sturgeon announces three coronavirus deaths in Scotland amid 350 new casesThe Scottish Government revealed the new deaths from a positive case takes the total number up to 2,505.
Nicola Sturgeon calls on Boris Johnson to convene UK Corbra crisis meeting to tackle rising Covid numbers
PoliticsThe First Minister warned this weekend will be critical in deciding if there will be further lockdowns as she called on the Prime Minister to convene a UK-wide Cobra meeting.
Anger at Edinburgh’s Portobello beach as ‘rule of six’ flouted by large crowd of young people
CoronavirusPictures from Portobello beach in the east of the capital sparked fury online as large groups gathered yesterday despite restrictions.
Tragic death on Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street after young man falls from scaffolding
Police ScotlandEmergency services raced to Sauchiehall Street around 5.50pm on Friday September 18 but the 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
Racist bigot banned from Scots street after targeting neighbours for nearly two-and-a-half years
CourtsKaren Mason verbally abused people in Bo’ness, West Lothian.
CoronavirusTop scientist warns UK ministers to act ‘sooner rather than later’ to stop Covid-19 deathsProfessor Neil Ferguson said Britain is facing a “perfect storm” following the easing of controls over the summer
Pensioner fights her life after being hit by Land Rover on Glasgow street
AccidentsEmergency crews raced to the scene in Balornock and the 83-year-old was rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.
Trafalgar Square anti-lockdown protesters told to disperse or face arrest
PoliceThe warning came after clashes between demonstrators and police officers during a “Resist And Act For Freedom” rally.
Police warn anti-lockdown protesters to leave Trafalgar Square
UK & World
Protest to be held at Glasgow Royal Infirmary by family unable to visit seriously ill relative in ICU
CoronavirusTracy Donaldson and her family are set to hold a peaceful demo tomorrow outside the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where seriously ill Gillian Welsh has been battling alone.
Celtic 3 Livingston 2 RECAP as Albian Ajeti sends champions top of the Premiership despite late scare
Scottish PremiershipThe Hoops go ahead of Rangers at the top of the table by winning today’s home encounter.
McDonald’s fans slam ‘disappointing’ new triple cheeseburger
FoodFurious customers said the new McDonald’s item looked ‘nothing like the advert’.
Ally McCoist’s killer Alfredo Morelos Rangers one-liner leaves Chris Sutton in stitches
Ally McCoistThe -year-old’s deadly double against Lincoln Red Imps has the Ibrox icon sweating.
Transfer news LIVE as Rangers and Celtic plus Aberdeen, Hibs and Hearts eye deals
Transfer TalkYour one-stop shop for updates from the SPFL and around the football world.
3 talking points as Celtic table toppers inspired by brilliant Callum McGregor’s milestone strike
Scottish PremiershipThe Hoops went behind early in the game but quickly bounced back to take care of Gary Holt’s side.
Kilmarnock 2 Hamilton 1: Accies slump to disappointing defeat to 10-man Killie
Hamilton Academical FCIt brings to an end a frustrating week for Brian Rice’s men with defeat in Ayrshire.
Top Stories
Biker dies in horror Dumfries and Galloway crash
AccidentsThe 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the smash on the A701 near Moffat on Friday evening.
Baby died in parents’ arms after mum in labour told to ‘walk to Tesco’
UK & WorldWARNING: DISTRESSING DETAILS – Midwives told Adele Thomas, 25, that she wasn’t in sufficient pain or dilated enough to give birth. She was turned away from Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr Birth Centre in Ystrad Mynach three times before being admitted.
84-year-old woman seriously injured in horror Ayrshire road crash
Car crashesPolice Scotland looking for witnesses to the incident on the A76 near Mauchline on Friday afternoon.
Ward closed at NHS Forth Valley following Covid outbreak
CoronavirusStaff and patients have been informed of the move after a series of positive tests at the Larbert hospital.
Ex-paratrooper cocaine dealer taunted Scots police with champagne snaps after going on run abroad
CourtsChristopher Lawson posted pictures of himself jet-setting around the world for three years while on the run.
Delays on M8 as motorway closed in search for missing man
Missing peopleVulnerable 58-year-old, Billy McDowell, was last seen in Whitburn on 28 July.
Medics uncover Scotland’s ‘ground zero patient’ as rugby fan who brought infection from Italy
CoronavirusThe man remained in self-isolation at home while tests were carried out after his return from Italy.
Hundreds of Scots miners convicted during 80s strikes set to be cleared
Margaret ThatcherScottish Government proposes pardons after a review finds they were treated in an ‘grossly excessive manner’.