Police summon Bithumb chairman for questioning over alleged fraud By Cointelegraph

Police summon Bithumb chairman for questioning over alleged fraud
The drama over alleged fraud involving Bithumb’s senior executives continues as the company’s chairman has reportedly been summoned for interrogation.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency is purportedly seeking to question Lee Jung-hoon, chairman of board at Bithumb Korea and Bithumb Holdings, according to a Sept. 18 report by South Korea’s state-run news agency Yonhap.
