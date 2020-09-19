Police arrest anti-lockdown protesters at Trafalgar Square

LotteryNational Lottery results: Your Lotto winning numbers for Saturday September 19Find out if you can finally buy that house and car you’ve always dreamed of with a £7.5million jackpot.
Nurse hacked to death in street with machete by her brutal husband in savage attack
CourtsCraig Woodhall, 41, stabbed mum-of-three Victoria, 31, multiple times during the attack and CCTV shows he returned twice to inflict further blows after initially walking away.
School rule George and Charlotte are allowed to break – but classmates can’t
UK & WorldKate Middleton and Prince William are regulars in the playground when it comes to picking up and dropping off Prince George and Princess Charlotte, so the new rule would have been a bit of a pain
Boris Johnson says self isolate or face £10,000 fine as tough new virus law imposed
CoronavirusThe new legal duty on people in England to self-isolate if they test positive could be rolled out to Scotland with those going into quarantine eligible for a one-off payment of £500 to help them cope financially.
Nicola Sturgeon announces three coronavirus deaths in Scotland amid 350 new cases
CoronavirusThe Scottish Government revealed the new deaths from a positive case takes the total number up to 2,505.
CoronavirusBoris Johnson says self isolate or face £10,000 fine as tough new virus law imposedThe new legal duty on people in England to self-isolate if they test positive could be rolled out to Scotland with those going into quarantine eligible for a one-off payment of £500 to help them cope financially.
Grandad sparks police probe by flying World War Two Nazi flag
World War 2Furious neighbours complained after military history buff stuck up a Luftwaffe’s Zeppelin Korps flag the day after the Battle of Britain 80th anniversary.
Smirking sex beast blamed horrific park attack on his made-up identical twin
Sex crimeKhaled Argoub has been caged for 22 years after a court heard how he dragged his terrified victim into a park at 3am and choked her until she blacked out.
Nurse hacked to death in street with machete by her brutal husband in savage attack
CourtsCraig Woodhall, 41, stabbed mum-of-three Victoria, 31, multiple times during the attack and CCTV shows he returned twice to inflict further blows after initially walking away.
National Lottery results: Your Lotto winning numbers for Saturday September 19
LotteryFind out if you can finally buy that house and car you’ve always dreamed of with a £7.5million jackpot.
LotteryNational Lottery results: Your Lotto winning numbers for Saturday September 19Find out if you can finally buy that house and car you’ve always dreamed of with a £7.5million jackpot.
Nurse hacked to death in street with machete by her brutal husband in savage attack
CourtsCraig Woodhall, 41, stabbed mum-of-three Victoria, 31, multiple times during the attack and CCTV shows he returned twice to inflict further blows after initially walking away.
Neil Lennon in Odsonne Edouard Celtic transfer update as he plans for ‘outrageous’ scenario
Neil LennonThe Parkhead boss is hopeful his star man will will not leave in the summer window.
Alfredo Morelos Rangers transfer latest as Lille boss makes ‘arrivals’ claim amid striker struggles
Alfredo MorelosThe Ligue 1 side have already had an offer for the Colombian knocked back.
School rule George and Charlotte are allowed to break – but classmates can’t
UK & WorldKate Middleton and Prince William are regulars in the playground when it comes to picking up and dropping off Prince George and Princess Charlotte, so the new rule would have been a bit of a pain
Transfer TalkTransfer news RECAP: Look back over all of Saturday’s rumours and done dealsYour one-stop shop for updates from the SPFL and around the football world.
Boris Johnson says self isolate or face £10,000 fine as tough new virus law imposed
CoronavirusThe new legal duty on people in England to self-isolate if they test positive could be rolled out to Scotland with those going into quarantine eligible for a one-off payment of £500 to help them cope financially.
Grandad sparks police probe by flying World War Two Nazi flag
World War 2Furious neighbours complained after military history buff stuck up a Luftwaffe’s Zeppelin Korps flag the day after the Battle of Britain 80th anniversary.
Aberdeen face Sporting Lisbon sweat as Portuguese giants consider Europa League B team last resort
Europa LeagueRuben Amorim’s side saw their league opener against Gil Vicente postponed.
Jermain Defoe reveals his Alfredo Morelos advice as Rangers veteran makes ‘something special’ appeal
Jermain DefoeThe Colombian is wanted by French side Lille but his strike partner is urging him to stay.
Top Stories
Boris Johnson says self isolate or face £10,000 fine as tough new virus law imposed
CoronavirusThe new legal duty on people in England to self-isolate if they test positive could be rolled out to Scotland with those going into quarantine eligible for a one-off payment of £500 to help them cope financially.
Nurse diagnosed with breast cancer just days after cancelling dream wedding due to virus
CancerAlison Mills and partner Rod Clements took the tough decision to postpone their big day until next year only for the mum-of-three’s world to be turned upside down when she found a lump.
UK faces ‘perfect storm’ of surging virus cases as top scientist calls for immediate action
CoronavirusProfessor Neil Ferguson says politicians must act “sooner rather than later” or the pandemic will get out of control again.
Pensioner fights her life after being hit by Land Rover on Glasgow street
AccidentsEmergency crews raced to the scene in Balornock and the 83-year-old was rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.
Doctors demand stricter virus measures to avoid another full UK lockdown
CoronavirusThe British Medical Association said the NHS will “once again be crippled” if action is not taken.
Biker dies in horror Dumfries and Galloway crash
AccidentsThe 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the smash on the A701 near Moffat on Friday evening.
Protest to be held at Glasgow Royal Infirmary by family unable to visit seriously ill relative in ICU
CoronavirusTracy Donaldson and her family are set to hold a peaceful demo tomorrow outside the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where seriously ill Gillian Welsh has been battling alone.
Nicola Sturgeon announces three coronavirus deaths in Scotland amid 350 new cases
CoronavirusThe Scottish Government revealed the new deaths from a positive case takes the total number up to 2,505.
Baby died in parents’ arms after mum in labour told to ‘walk to Tesco’
UK & WorldWARNING: DISTRESSING DETAILS – Midwives told Adele Thomas, 25, that she wasn’t in sufficient pain or dilated enough to give birth. She was turned away from Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr Birth Centre in Ystrad Mynach three times before being admitted.
Trafalgar Square anti-lockdown protesters told to disperse or face arrest
PoliceThe warning came after clashes between demonstrators and police officers during a “Resist And Act For Freedom” rally.
84-year-old woman seriously injured in horror Ayrshire road crash
Car crashesPolice Scotland looking for witnesses to the incident on the A76 near Mauchline on Friday afternoon.
Ward closed at NHS Forth Valley following Covid outbreak
CoronavirusStaff and patients have been informed of the move after a series of positive tests at the Larbert hospital.