Pogacar poised to win Tour de France with time trial win By

RONCHAMPS, France () – Tadej Pogacar was poised to win the Tour de France after claiming the overall leader’s yellow jersey from fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic in Saturday’s penultimate stage, a 36.2-km individual time trial between Lure and La Planche des Belles Filles.
The 21-year-old won the solo effort against the clock as Roglic, who had started the day with a 57-second lead in the general classification, cracked in the uphill section, a 5.9-km climb at an average gradient of 8.5%.
