Peru President Vizcarra survives ouster vote in Congress impeachment trial By

LIMA () – Peru’s Congress voted against the ouster of President Martin Vizcarra on Friday in an impeachment trial that heightened political tensions in the world’s second-largest producer.
The opposition-dominated Congress vote fell short of the 87 out of 130 vote threshold for ousting the centrist leader on grounds of “moral incapacity” over alleged links to a case of irregular government contracts with a little-known singer.
