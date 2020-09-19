OKEx CEO slams Binance’s Changpeng Zhao for promoting questionable DeFi projects By Cointelegraph

OKEx CEO slams Binance’s Changpeng Zhao for promoting questionable DeFi projects
OKEx CEO Jay Hao called out Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao for their recent support of certain DeFi projects. He also claimed that Binance Smart Chain, or BSC, is highly centralized, noting that it is wholly controlled by a single team. According to Hao, BakerySwap, built on BSC, collapsed after only 12 hours, leading to protests in China and elsewhere:
Source: Twitter.
