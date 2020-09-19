Offset Allegedly Gets Back With Ex Shya L’amour Amid Cardi B Divorce

WENN/Instagram/Avalon/FayesVision

Meanwhile, the ‘WAP’ hitmaker opens up on Instagram Live about the reason why she wants to end her marriage to the Migos star, saying she has not shed a single tear.

Offset apparently has no trouble moving on following his split from Cardi B. After his wife filed for divorce, it’s now reported that he has got back together with his ex and baby mama Nicole Algarin a.k.a. Shya L’amour.

According to , the “Ric Flair Drip” spitter has been spending a lot of time with Shya and their 5-year-old daughter. Supporting this claim, the site points out that the Migos star has been posting photos of him with Shya and their child lately.

Further hinting at the exes’ romantic reunion, Shya shared a cryptic post about getting lost “love” back just a few minutes after news broke of Offset and Cardi’s divorce. “Life changes. You lose love. You lose friends. You lose pieces of yourself that you never imagined would be gone,” read a quote posted on her Instagram Stories.

“And then, without you even realizing it, these pieces come back,” the quote continued to read, hinting at positive change in Shya’s life. “New love enters. Better friends come along. And a stronger, wiser you is staring back in the mirror.”

Around the same time of Cardi’s divorce filing, Shya, who is also a female rapper, additionally released a new song in which she appears to diss the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker. In the song titled “Like Me”, Shya raps that his “ex-b***h wanna to fight me.” She has previously accused Cardi of trying to fight her in the past.

Meanwhile, Cardi went on Instagram Live on Friday, September 18 to address rumors surrounding her split from Offset. Thanking fans for “all the love and prayers” they’ve been sending her, she said, “However, I don’t really need it. I’m okay. I wanted to let y’all know I have not shed not one tear.”

The Bronx femcee denied that she’s divorcing her husband of three years because she got cheated again, sharing, “Every single time that this guy has been so crazy, so f**ked up and it hits the media, I’m always crying, always sad because I don’t like that type of s**t. This time, I wasn’t crying.”

“You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that s**t that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating,” she claimed. “I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f**king complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bulls**t.”

Cardi went on explaining, “I just got tired of f**king arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave.”

The Grammy-winning artist also denied speculation that she filed for divorce as a publicity stunt for her upcoming new album. “Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart,” she admitted. “I been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man…sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the build up. You get tired sometimes and before something happens, you leave.”