Nvidia doesn’t want to give up its 2017 ‘crypto craze’ docs By Cointelegraph

Nvidia doesn’t want to give up its 2017 ‘crypto craze’ docs
The legal representatives of technology company Nvidia (NASDAQ:) have argued that its investors are not entitled to access its internal records about the “crypto craze” of 2017 and 2018.
During a trial in the United States’ Delaware Court of Chancery on Sept. 17, Nvidia’s counsel argued that the plaintiffs have failed to show a “credible basis” for why Nvidia should be compelled to hand over the requested company documents.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.