Nurse hacked to death in street with machete by her brutal husband in savage attack

A husband has admitted murdering his NHS nurse wife in a “brutal and sustained attack” in the street with a machete.

Craig Woodhall, 41, pleaded guilty to stabbing mum-of-three Victoria, 31, multiple times during the savage assault.

He had been due to stand trial on September 28 but changed his plea at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday.

Victoria, an operating department practitioner at the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, was found stabbed to death outside a house in Middlecliffe, South Yorkshire.







(Image: SWNS.COM)



Police were called at 4.55pm on March 29 after Woodhall chased Victoria from their home in Windsor Crescent into the street, before attacking her with a machete.

An air ambulance landed in a nearby field but Victoria was pronounced dead at the scene. Woodhall fled but later handed himself in by flashing his headlights at cops as he drove past them.

A post-mortem examination concluded that Victoria died as a result of multiple incised wounds. Police said she was stabbed with a Gurkha-style machete knife, which officers recovered from the scene.







(Image: MEN MEDIA)



The violence she suffered was so extreme that she had multiple skull fractures, as well as significant injuries to her head, face, neck, arms, hands, shoulders and back.

Police said that CCTV footage showed that he dragged Victoria to the ground and stabbed her several times before walking away.

He returned twice to attack her again.







(Image: Tom Maddick SWNS)



Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Ben Wood said: “Victoria was subjected to a brutal and sustained attack, and there were several people in the immediate vicinity who witnessed this horrifying murder.

“While I am pleased that Woodhall has accepted responsibility for his crime, this will do little to comfort Victoria’s family and loved ones. I send my deepest condolences to them as they come to terms with their loss.

“This was a horrific attack, I know this incident caused a significant deal of distress within the local community, especially among those residents who witnessed the murder.

“Those eyewitnesses have received support from our partners in Victim Care to process the traumatic impact of this crime.”

Tributes were paid to Victoria by Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust following her death. Angela Wood, chief nurse at the trust, described her as “a cherished and much-loved colleague”.

Woodhall, formerly of Windsor Crescent, Barnsley, has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on October 2.