NSW police Lismore Man charged over Lismore cathedral fire after standoff with police

A 45-year-old man has been charged over multiple serious offences across NSW, including deliberately setting fire to a cathedral in the state’s north.

About 4.15pm on Monday, a 20-year-old woman was approached by a man in a car park on Canal Street at Griffith.

It’s alleged the man threatened the woman with a knife before demanding she give him the car keys. He fled the area in her Volkswagen Polo, along with her handbag containing personal items.

The woman, who wasn’t injured, contacted police and officers from Murrumbidgee Police District attended and commenced inquiries.

Following the carjacking, it’s alleged the man committed further theft and fraud offences in both the Griffith and Dubbo regions.

On Tuesday, a 23-year-old woman was approached by a man outside a shopping centre at Hornsby.

The man allegedly threatened the girl with a large knife, demanding she hand over her cash. The girl managed to flee, and the man left empty-handed.

About 6.30am yesterday, police responded to a large fire at a cathedral in Lismore.

Multiple fire crews managed to extinguish the blaze, which is alleged to have been deliberately lit.

An investigation by detectives from Richmond Police District determined all four incidents were allegedly linked.

Detectives found and arrested a 45-year-old man in Magellan Street at Lismore about 10.45am today.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station where he has since been charged with damage property by fire; use etc offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention; robbery armed with offensive weapon; and assault with intent to rob armed with offensive weapon.

He was also charged with dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception; and larceny.