NRL news | Tom Trbojevic injury, State of Origin availability call, Brad Fittler response

Manly superstar Tom Trbojevic insists he’ll be fit for State of Origin despite hurting himself in his NRL comeback.

Trbojevic returned from three months out with a hamstring injury as the Sea Eagles were smashed 42-24 the Titans on Saturday, only to injure his shoulder early in the second half. The gun fullback revealed on Sunday that he’s been told that he can return to action in four weeks.

He won’t play Manly’s final round match and will need to recover from his fresh injury before the NSW team goes into Origin camp in a month’s time. The series opener will be played at Adelaide Oval on November 4, followed by matches in Sydney (November 11) and Brisbane (November 18).

“Obviously it wasn’t ideal, we didn’t put the best performance in. The shoulder’s all right, it’s not too bad – a bit of a grade two carry-on,” Trbojevic joked on The Sunday Footy Show.

“I won’t be able to play next week but it won’t be too bad in the long run.

“I’ve never really done a shoulder injury, so I wasn’t too sure. I didn’t really know what to think of it, I just couldn’t kind of get too much strength in it.

“I went off and they got scans. It’s not too bad, which is good news.”

Manly’s Tom Trbojevic gets attention for his shoulder injury during a loss to the Titans. (Getty)

Asked by NSW coach Brad Fittler if he would be fit for State of Origin camp, Trbojevic gave the green light.

“Yeah, I definitely think I’ll be right,” Trbojevic said.

“It’s unfortunate that I haven’t got to play much footy this year but I’ll definitely be right to go – if whoever the coach is picks me.”

Fittler replied: “Well, it’s official, mate. If you stop sooking, you’re officially the first person in the squad of 27!”

Trbojevic said he struggled for match fitness on Saturday but was buoyed by how his hamstring held up under strain.

“They (the lungs) were not the best,” Trbojevic said.

“There’s nothing like playing footy. You can do as much training as you want but once you get out there, it’s a different ball park.

“I definitely got confidence with the leg. It’s been feeling really good for a few weeks.

“We threw a few intercepts, so I got a bit of a chance to test it there [by chasing]. I feel good on that front, just disappointed with how the game went.”

Trbojevic starred in last year’s Origin series for NSW, playing in the centres due to the presence of Dally M Medallist James Tedesco at fullback.