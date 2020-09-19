NRL news | Cronulla Sharks trying to dump Matt Moylan from $800,000 per season contract

The Cronulla Sharks are trying to offload failed $800,000 per season star Matt Moylan, according to a new report.

With Moylan having played just 19 games across this season and last due to hamstring injuries, his contract has equated to about $80,000 per game.

The Sunday Telegraph reported that Moylan, 29, would be given permission to chase a contract with another club. He is still under contract with the Sharks next season.

Sharks half Matt Moylan shapes to pass against his former club Penrith. (Getty)

Moylan, a former Panthers, NSW and Australian Test player, rejected a three-year contract with Wests Tigers earlier this year.

With mostly underwhelming form around his injuries, Moylan has been widely rated a failed buy for Cronulla.