NRL live results | Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors updates, scores, news, video

Canberra will win their last two games of the regular season to keep the heat on Parramatta for a top four spot, Eels great Peter Sterling has predicted.

The Raiders face the Warriors on Sunday, then the Sharks next weekend. The Eels beat the Broncos on Friday and play Wests Tigers in their final match.

Canberra, trailing Parramatta by four competition points headed into Sunday, must win both their games and hope the Eels stumble next weekend. Ricky Stuart’s side would draw level with the Eels on 28 points and have a superior points differential if that were to happen, taking fourth spot.

“That would keep the pressure on Parramatta,” Sterling said on The Sunday Footy Show.

A top-four position offers teams a second chance, keeping the two losing sides from week one alive in the finals.

The Eels could finish third if they beat Wests Tigers and the Roosters – also on 28 point currently – lose to South Sydney next weekend. The Roosters have a vastly better points differential should they both win and would remain third.