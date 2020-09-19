New UK lockdown likely sooner rather than later: former advisor By

© . FILE PHOTO: People queue outside a test centre in Southend-on-sea
LONDON () – Britain is likely to need to reintroduce some coronavirus lockdown measures sooner rather than later, a former senior government health advisor said on Saturday.
“I think some additional measures are likely to be needed sooner rather than later,” Neil Ferguson, a professor of epidemiology at London’s Imperial College told the BBC.
