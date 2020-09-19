New OnePlus 8T teaser gives you a chance to win OnePlus’s upcoming phone

There’s been quite a bit of OnePlus news over the last few weeks, surrounding the upcoming Clover and the OnePlus Nord N10, and just yesterday it was tipped that October 14 might be launch day for the OnePlus 8T. Well, today, OnePlus didn’t confirm the date, but they did launch a “coming soon” event page for the OnePlus 8T 5G, which is now the confirmed name for the next flagship-level phone.

The Coming soon page doesn’t have the actual event date, but it does have a “notify me” button you can click for updates on the 8T’s launch and lunch event. If you click that button and sign into your OnePlus account, you’ll be entered for a chance to win a voucher for a OnePlus 8T 5G or a voucher for OnePlus Bullets Wireless.

There’s a lot to be excited for with the 8T, and as we keep coming closer and closer, we know it’s only a matter of time before we get to see it in its full glory.