New Bitcoin bull run? Whales and institutions accumulating, data shows By Cointelegraph

New Bitcoin bull run? Whales and institutions accumulating, data shows
As the price of (BTC) breaks past $11,100 on Sep. 19, whale activities and Bakkt’s all-time high volume suggests strengthening momentum.
According to CryptoQuant’s Ki Young Ju, fewer whales have been sending BTC to exchanges. Historically, the data indicates less selling pressure from high-net-worth Bitcoin holders.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.