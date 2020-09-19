NASCAR at Bristol live race updates, results, highlights from the Bass Pro Shops Night Race

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

Four NASCAR drivers will be cut from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs on Saturday at Bristol, with the field narrowing from 16 to 12.

Entering the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, William Byron, Cole Custer, Matt DiBenedetto and Ryan Blaney are on the wrong side of the elimination bubble. Byron and Custer, though, are within 10 points of Clint Bowyer, who holds the 12th and final advancing position in the standings.

So far this postseason, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski have claimed victories. Keselowski won last weekend at Richmond.

The surprise story of the playoffs has been Austin Dillon, who led for a significant chunk of the Richmond race and is No. 6 in the standings, despite little fanfare during the regular season.

Sporting News is tracking live updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Saturday’s NASCAR race at Bristol. Follow below for complete results from the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

MORE: Watch tonight’s NASCAR race live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

NASCAR at Bristol live updates, highlights from Bass Pro Shops Night Race

7:12 p.m.: Here’s the playoff situation entering the race. Again, it’s Byron, Custer, DiBenedetto and Blaney needing to make a move forward.

7:08 p.m.: Three drivers have been sent to the back of the starting order because of failed inspections. Second time this has happened to Kyle Busch this postseason.

NASCAR start time today

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 19
  • Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: NBC Sports Network
  • Live stream: NBC Sports Go | fuboTV (7-day free trial)

The green flag for Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol will wave shortly after 7:30 p.m. ET, assuming there are no rain delays as there have been so often since NASCAR returned to live racing in May.

The 7:30 p.m. ET start time will make mid-race adjustments key for race teams, even at a short track like Bristol. The track will be hot and slick at the beginning of the race and get cooler and faster as the night progresses.

Bristol Motor Speedway obviously has lights, so a weather delay could push the race into the late hours of Saturday and early hours of Sunday. The race is scheduled for 500 laps (266.5 miles) and needs to reach the halfway point to be considered official in the event of weather issues.

NASCAR starting lineup at Bristol

Here is the complete starting lineup for Saturday night’s NASCAR race at Bristol:

Pos. Driver Car No. Team
1 Brad Keselowski (P) 2 Team Penske
2 Joey Logano (P) 22 Team Penske
3 Martin Truex Jr. (P) 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
4 Kevin Harvick (P) 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
5 Austin Dillon (P) 3 Richard Childress Racing
6 Chase Elliott (P) 9 Hendrick Motorsports
7 Denny Hamlin (P) 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
8 Alex Bowman (P) 88 Hendrick Motorsports
9 Kyle Busch (P) 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
10 Aric Almirola (P) 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
11 Clint Bowyer (P) 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
12 Cole Custer (P) 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
13 Kurt Busch (P) 1 Joe Gibbs Racing
14 Ryan Blaney (P) 12 Team Penske
15 William Byron (P) 24 Hendrick Motorsports
16 Matt DiBenedetto (P) 21 Wood Brothers Racing
17 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
18 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing
19 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
20 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
21 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
22 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
23 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
24 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports
25 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
26 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
27 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
28 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing
29 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing
30 Corey LaJoie 32 Go Fas Racing
31 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports
32 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports
33 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing
34 Reed Sorenson 77 Spire Motorsports
35 James Davison 53 Rick Ware Racing
36 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing
37 Gray Gaulding 27 Rick Ware Racing
38 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management
39 Josh Bilicki 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing
40 Garrett Smithley 78 B.J. McLeod Motorsports

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR