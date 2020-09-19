Most firms in Korea’s ‘blockchain city’ don’t know what blockchain is By Cointelegraph

Report: Most firms in Korea’s ‘blockchain city’ don’t know what blockchain is
A recent report from the Busan Research Institute has revealed a peculiar trend: 62% of firms in the blockchain sandbox city of Busan, South Korea apparently do not know anything about the technology.
Since last year, Busan has been considered a “regulation-free” zone for blockchain development by the South Korean federal government. The city has undertaken numerous projects in the blockchain space including plans for a blockchain-based virtual power plant, and even its own municipal cryptocurrency.
