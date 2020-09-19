Melbourne’s Craig Bellamy flips off Cameron Smith as Storm thrash Tigers

In a moment few could ever imagine, Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy flipped off his captain Cameron Smith during the Storm’s clash with the Wests Tigers.

The Storm on Saturday night secured a top-two finish with a 50-22 thrashing of the Wests Tigers at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

Heading into tonight’s match, Smith and Bellamy were tied on 46 tries each before the Melbourne and Queensland great surpassed his coach late in the second half.

Smith in the 71st minute was the recipient of a scrappy play where he kicked a loose ball into the in-goal and grounded it for a try.

Cameron Smith, Craig Bellamy (Fox)

Immediately Smith pointed out in laughter to the coach’s box after scoring his 47th try that led to Bellamy flipping the bird in response to his captain’s friendly sledge.

“Look at that! He’s given them the bird,” Fox commentator Warren Smith said.

“What is going on? That has to be their bet. Craig Bellamy has given his captain the bird.

“I have seen it all.”

NRL Presser: Storm v Tigers – Round 19 – Craig Bellamy

But Bellamy after the match had the last laugh when he returned serve by making special mention to the fact he achieved his tally of 46 tries in fewer games than his captain.

“It was a scrappy old try,” Bellamy told reporters after the match.

“I have to apologise for my reaction when they all started looking up and laughing at me.

“I just stuck it up, was surprised the camera caught me actually. Anyone who takes offence to that I’m sorry.

“But he’s gone past me.

“The only thing I can feel okay about is it took him 427 games to there. I got mine in 140 and something.”