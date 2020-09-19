Manly Sea Eagles vs Gold Coast Titans start time, results, news for 2020 round 19

Eighth Immortal Andrew Johns said in previewing today’s clash between the Sea Eagles and Titans that if the NSW Blues star was to play, he’ll be the difference.

“If Trbo plays he’s my bet of the round,” Johns said.

“Manly for me, 13-plus. He’d be huge.”

Brad Fittler agreed, and said the stats say Manly most-likely only need 14 points to defeat Gold Coast.

“If you score 14 points you beat the Titans – that’s since round four or five. They can’t defend more than 14 points at the moment,” Fittler said.

Trbojevic’s brother Jake told Fox Sports before kick-off that Tom was “very excited” to be playing again after a hamstring injury had him miss much of the 2020 NRL season.

“It’s been a frustrating three months for him. It’s exciting he makes his return today,” he said.

“It’s a little bit too late for our season, which is disappointing, but it’s great to have him back out here.

“I think he gives our team a lot of confidence. You can’t expect too much. He’s just got to work into it.”

Unfortunately the third Trbojevic brother Ben will have to wait for his NRL debut, after missing out on the final squad for Saturday.

“It would’ve been cool [if Ben made his NRL debut],” Jake Trobojevic said.