Man shot at by officer while fleeing traffic stop surrenders

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (AP) — A man accused of driving at a Connecticut police officer who opened fire at the car as it fled a traffic stop turned himself in Friday and was charged with assault and other crimes.

Roznovsky Machado, , of Waterbury, escaped from Naugatuck officers on Monday but voluntarily surrendered at the police department at about 3:30 a.m., Deputy Police Chief C. Colin McAllister said. Machado, the only person in the car, was not wounded.

This Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 photo provided by the Naugatuck, Conn., Police Department, shows Roznovsky Machado, who has been charged with assault on a police officer and engaging police in a pursuit after he drove his vehicle at Naugatuck Police Sgt. Nicholas Kehoss, striking Kehoss’s police cruiser and knocking him down. —Naugatuck Police Department via AP

Sgt. Nicholas Kehoss fired his gun at least three times when Machado drove at him and struck his cruiser, video released by police shows. Kehoss was knocked down by his own cruiser after Machado hit it, and fired two of the shots as Machado was speeding away, according to the video and law enforcement officials.

Kehoss, a 10-year veteran of the department, was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and discharged. He was placed on administrative duty under normal protocols while the shooting is investigated by state police and Bridgeport State’s Attorney Joseph Corradino.

Officer Kevin Zainc stopped Machado on an on-ramp to Route 8 at about 8 p.m. Monday after seeing him take part in what appeared to be a drug deal, officials said.

The bullet-damaged Dodge Charger was found Tuesday in Waterbury.

Machado was detained on $350,000 bail on charges including assault on a police officer and engaging police in a pursuit. It was not clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.